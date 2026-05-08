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Orient Electric standalone net profit rises 28.85% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 4:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 10.02% to Rs 948.25 crore

Net profit of Orient Electric rose 28.85% to Rs 40.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.02% to Rs 948.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 861.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.18% to Rs 95.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 83.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.52% to Rs 3326.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3093.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales948.25861.85 10 3326.393093.68 8 OPM %8.167.75 -6.896.58 - PBDT75.5263.89 18 216.51191.31 13 PBT55.9042.14 33 139.45112.25 24 NP40.2831.26 29 95.8483.21 15

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

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