Orient Electric standalone net profit rises 79.74% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.49% to Rs 949.76 crore

Net profit of Orient Electric rose 79.74% to Rs 31.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.49% to Rs 949.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 769.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.949.76769.087.015.9965.2243.1146.4223.6631.4917.52

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