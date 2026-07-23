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Orient Green Power Company consolidated net profit declines 18.93% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales decline 6.81% to Rs 81.43 crore

Net profit of Orient Green Power Company declined 18.93% to Rs 23.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 6.81% to Rs 81.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 87.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales81.4387.38 -7 OPM %67.7968.81 -PBDT46.5049.85 -7 PBT23.7428.80 -18 NP23.4328.90 -19

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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