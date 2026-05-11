Orient Paper & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.94 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.56% to Rs 231.47 crore

Net Loss of Orient Paper & Industries reported to Rs 10.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 18.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.56% to Rs 231.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 219.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 28.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 54.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.13% to Rs 905.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 895.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.