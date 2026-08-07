Orient Paper & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.50% to Rs 227.61 croreNet loss of Orient Paper & Industries reported to Rs 8.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 33.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 4.50% to Rs 227.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 238.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales227.61238.34 -5 OPM %3.510.59 -PBDT3.80-3.92 LP PBT-10.87-17.85 39 NP-8.2533.99 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content