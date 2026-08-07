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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orient Paper & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Orient Paper & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 6:06 PM IST
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Sales decline 4.50% to Rs 227.61 crore

Net loss of Orient Paper & Industries reported to Rs 8.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 33.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 4.50% to Rs 227.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 238.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales227.61238.34 -5 OPM %3.510.59 -PBDT3.80-3.92 LP PBT-10.87-17.85 39 NP-8.2533.99 PL

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

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