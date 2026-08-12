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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orient Press reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Orient Press reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
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Sales decline 17.98% to Rs 21.53 crore

Net Loss of Orient Press reported to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 17.98% to Rs 21.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales21.5326.25 -18 OPM %-0.932.70 -PBDT-0.620.02 PL PBT-1.70-1.10 -55 NP-1.25-0.79 -58

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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