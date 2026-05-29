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Orient Press reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
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Sales decline 7.42% to Rs 32.30 crore

Net profit of Orient Press reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.42% to Rs 32.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.10% to Rs 128.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 142.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales32.3034.89 -7 128.14142.54 -10 OPM %6.220.06 -3.162.30 - PBDT1.510.31 387 2.810.95 196 PBT0.45-0.78 LP -1.57-3.75 58 NP0.30-0.52 LP -1.17-2.78 58

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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