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Orient Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.46 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 5:53 PM IST
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Sales decline 30.44% to Rs 181.33 crore

Net loss of Orient Technologies reported to Rs 6.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 13.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 30.44% to Rs 181.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 260.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 94.47% to Rs 2.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.03% to Rs 864.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 839.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales181.33260.68 -30 864.93839.53 3 OPM %2.107.38 -4.838.05 - PBDT3.1320.92 -85 42.4173.14 -42 PBT-3.1519.03 PL 28.7668.02 -58 NP-6.4613.44 PL 2.7950.44 -94

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

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