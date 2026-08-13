Orient Technologies standalone net profit declines 55.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.15% to Rs 199.49 croreNet profit of Orient Technologies declined 55.13% to Rs 4.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 6.15% to Rs 199.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 212.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales199.49212.56 -6 OPM %6.437.25 -PBDT12.8716.57 -22 PBT6.1014.29 -57 NP4.5010.03 -55
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