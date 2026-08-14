Orient Tradelink standalone net profit declines 82.61% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 32.15% to Rs 3.25 crore

Net profit of Orient Tradelink declined 82.61% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 32.15% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3.254.799.2316.280.320.800.110.620.080.46

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