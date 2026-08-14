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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orient Tradelink standalone net profit declines 82.61% in the June 2026 quarter

Orient Tradelink standalone net profit declines 82.61% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 5:33 PM IST
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Sales decline 32.15% to Rs 3.25 crore

Net profit of Orient Tradelink declined 82.61% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 32.15% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.254.79 -32 OPM %9.2316.28 -PBDT0.320.80 -60 PBT0.110.62 -82 NP0.080.46 -83

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 5:33 PM IST

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