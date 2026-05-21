Oriental Aromatics consolidated net profit rises 180.99% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.54% to Rs 282.37 crore

Net profit of Oriental Aromatics rose 180.99% to Rs 3.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.54% to Rs 282.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 253.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 90.36% to Rs 3.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.04% to Rs 1030.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 928.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.