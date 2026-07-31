Oriental Aromatics consolidated net profit rises 402.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.20% to Rs 259.81 croreNet profit of Oriental Aromatics rose 402.00% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.20% to Rs 259.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 225.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales259.81225.52 15 OPM %7.628.01 -PBDT12.9910.26 27 PBT5.272.56 106 NP2.510.50 402
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