Oriental Hotels consolidated net profit declines 20.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.56% to Rs 111.48 croreNet profit of Oriental Hotels declined 20.06% to Rs 5.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.56% to Rs 111.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 107.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales111.48107.65 4 OPM %21.0323.81 -PBDT22.2222.25 0 PBT13.1913.80 -4 NP5.306.63 -20
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