Oriental Hotels consolidated net profit declines 20.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.56% to Rs 111.48 crore

Net profit of Oriental Hotels declined 20.06% to Rs 5.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.56% to Rs 111.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 107.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.111.48107.6521.0323.8122.2222.2513.1913.805.306.63

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