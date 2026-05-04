Oriental Hotels consolidated net profit rises 66.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.97% to Rs 136.46 crore

Net profit of Oriental Hotels rose 66.98% to Rs 32.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.97% to Rs 136.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 132.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 73.30% to Rs 67.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.31% to Rs 493.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 439.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.