Oriental Hotels' consolidated net profit jumped 64.07% to Rs 29.32 crore on a 2.96% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 136.46 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax grew 8.04% to Rs 28.60 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 26.47 crore posted in the year-ago period.

Total expenses increased 2.17% to Rs 109.48 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 107.15 crore in Q4 FY25. The cost of materials consumed was Rs 13.20 crore (up 1.22% YoY), employee benefits expense stood at Rs 27.90 crore (up 6.93% YoY), and finance cost stood at Rs 2.75 crore (down 35.29% YoY) during the period under review.

On a standalone basis, the companys net profit jumped 64.83% to Rs 29.16 crore on 2.96% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 136.21 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Pramod Ranjan, Managing Director & CEO, Oriental Hotels, said, In Q4 FY26, OHL reported revenue of Rs 138 crore and a PAT of Rs 29 crore. For the full fiscal year, OHL delivered its highestever annual revenue of Rs 501 crore, enabled by 11% growth in RevPAR, EBITDA of Rs 140 crore and a robust PAT of Rs 71 crores. He added, With the completion of major asset upgrades across key hotels in the OHL portfolio, coupled with sustained domestic demand, the company is poised to deliver strong performance in the upcoming fiscal year.