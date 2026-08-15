Oriental Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 14.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.89% to Rs 614.15 croreNet profit of Oriental Infra Trust rose 14.42% to Rs 129.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 113.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.89% to Rs 614.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 569.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales614.15569.24 8 OPM %77.9577.13 -PBDT348.62340.63 2 PBT152.42127.53 20 NP129.67113.33 14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content