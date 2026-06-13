Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 165.44 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.65% to Rs 112.33 crore

Net loss of Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt reported to Rs 165.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 44.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.65% to Rs 112.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 101.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 73.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 175.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.24% to Rs 403.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 425.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.