Oriental Rail Infrastructure announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 5.26 crore from Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Raebareli, Indian Railways.

The order is for the manufacturing and supply of 78-seater LHB 2nd AC Chair Car coach seating arrangements as per MCF specifications.

The contract is to be executed by 30 January 2027. Payment will be made after receipt, inspection and acceptance of the material by the consignee at the destination. The company said the order has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not involve any related party transaction. It also confirmed that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of several diversified railway products and items for Indian Railways and other related industries. Its products include seat & berths, recorn, compreg board & articles thereof, furniture & parts, coated upholstery fabric, plywood, phenolic resin & hardener, silicon foam, etc. On the financial front, the company's consolidated net profit surged 121.2% year-on-year to Rs 11.88 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 5.37 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations increased 9.5% to Rs 153.48 crore from Rs 140.21 crore during the same period. Shares of Oriental Rail Infrastructure shed 0.23% to close at Rs 109.55 on the BSE.