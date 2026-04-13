Oriental Rail Infra bags Rs 2-cr order from Rail Coach Factory

Oriental Rail Infrastructure said that it has secured an order from Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, under Indian Railways, for the manufacturing, supply, and installation of 25 sets of seats and berths for LHB coaches.

The total contract value is Rs 1.57 crore. As per the agreed terms, 95% of the payment will be released upon submission of the inspection certificate issued by the nominated inspection agency along with proof of dispatch or delivery. The balance 5% will be paid after receipt, inspection, and acceptance of the goods by the consignee.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity. The company clarified that neither its promoter nor promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity, and the contract does not fall under related party transactions.