Oriental Rail Infrastructure surged 9.93% to Rs 132.30 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 1.75 crore from Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, Indian Railways.

The order involves the manufacturing, supply and installation of 27 sets of one coach set of seats for MEMU/DMC5/3PH, MEMU/DMC6/3PH and MEMU/NDMC2/3PH coaches, as per the specified drawing.

The payment terms provide for up to 80% of the supply portion upon submission of the inspection certificate and Provisional Physical Receipt Certificate. The remaining 20% of the supply portion, along with 100% of the installation charges, will be paid after receipt and acceptance of the stores by the consignee, based on the installation certificate issued by the competent authority.

The order is scheduled to be executed by 24 November 2026. The company clarified that the transaction does not constitute a related-party transaction and that neither the promoters nor the promoter group companies have any interest in the work contract. Oriental Rail Infrastructure is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of several diversified railway products and items for Indian Railways and other related industries. Its products include seat & berths, recorn, compreg board & articles thereof, furniture & parts, coated upholstery fabric, plywood, phenolic resin & hardener, silicon foam, etc. On the financial front, the companys consolidated net profit rose 83.13% to Rs 10.75 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 5.87 crore in Q1 FY26. Sales increased 16.69% to Rs 137.58 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 117.90 crore in Q1 FY26.