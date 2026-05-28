Oriental Rail Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 121.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.46% to Rs 153.48 crore

Net profit of Oriental Rail Infrastructure rose 121.23% to Rs 11.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.46% to Rs 153.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 140.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.56% to Rs 42.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.79% to Rs 573.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 602.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.