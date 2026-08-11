Oriental Rail Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 83.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.69% to Rs 137.58 crore

Net profit of Oriental Rail Infrastructure rose 83.13% to Rs 10.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.69% to Rs 137.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 117.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.137.58117.9015.2312.3717.0410.6114.478.3110.755.87

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