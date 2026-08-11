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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oriental Rail Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 83.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Oriental Rail Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 83.13% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 5:55 PM IST
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Sales rise 16.69% to Rs 137.58 crore

Net profit of Oriental Rail Infrastructure rose 83.13% to Rs 10.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.69% to Rs 137.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 117.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales137.58117.90 17 OPM %15.2312.37 -PBDT17.0410.61 61 PBT14.478.31 74 NP10.755.87 83

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 5:55 PM IST

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