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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oriental Rail Infrastructure enters technology collaboration with Russia-based UWC

Oriental Rail Infrastructure enters technology collaboration with Russia-based UWC

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Last Updated : Sep 04 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
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Oriental Rail Infrastructure, through its wholly owned subsidiary Oriental Foundry, has entered into a Technology Development Agreement with the All Union Research and Development Centre for Transportation Technology (VNICTT), the design and engineering centre of Russia-based United Wagon Company (UWC).

Under the agreement, VNICTT will undertake the design and development of a 25-tonne axle-load bogie and a solid-bottom gondola car, including engineering design, technical documentation and technical support during testing.

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First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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