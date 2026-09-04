Oriental Rail Infrastructure enters technology collaboration with Russia-based UWC

Oriental Rail Infrastructure, through its wholly owned subsidiary Oriental Foundry, has entered into a Technology Development Agreement with the All Union Research and Development Centre for Transportation Technology (VNICTT), the design and engineering centre of Russia-based United Wagon Company (UWC).

Under the agreement, VNICTT will undertake the design and development of a 25-tonne axle-load bogie and a solid-bottom gondola car, including engineering design, technical documentation and technical support during testing.