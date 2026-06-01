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Oriental Trimex standalone net profit declines 77.89% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:38 AM IST
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Sales decline 16.33% to Rs 13.94 crore

Net profit of Oriental Trimex declined 77.89% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.33% to Rs 13.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 79.11% to Rs 1.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.76% to Rs 21.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales13.9416.66 -16 21.1821.02 1 OPM %20.5249.10 -7.46-23.41 - PBDT2.958.14 -64 4.73-5.10 LP PBT2.968.01 -63 3.60-5.66 LP NP1.325.97 -78 1.798.57 -79

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:38 AM IST

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