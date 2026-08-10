Oriental Trimex standalone net profit rises 36.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 363.53% to Rs 7.88 croreNet profit of Oriental Trimex rose 36.67% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 363.53% to Rs 7.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales7.881.70 364 OPM %17.64-42.35 -PBDT1.471.02 44 PBT1.100.81 36 NP0.820.60 37
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