Oriental Trimex standalone net profit rises 36.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 363.53% to Rs 7.88 crore

Net profit of Oriental Trimex rose 36.67% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 363.53% to Rs 7.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.7.881.7017.64-42.351.471.021.100.810.820.60

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