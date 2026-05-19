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Orkla India consolidated net profit rises 108.37% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 5:33 PM IST
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Sales rise 4.97% to Rs 625.80 crore

Net profit of Orkla India rose 108.37% to Rs 73.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.97% to Rs 625.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 596.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.73% to Rs 285.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 255.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.78% to Rs 2509.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2394.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales625.80596.18 5 2509.142394.71 5 OPM %15.5015.94 -16.6816.55 - PBDT110.43107.33 3 453.21450.42 1 PBT98.5692.78 6 399.07388.69 3 NP73.4335.24 108 285.67255.69 12

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

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