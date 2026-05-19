Orkla India consolidated net profit rises 108.37% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.97% to Rs 625.80 crore

Net profit of Orkla India rose 108.37% to Rs 73.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.97% to Rs 625.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 596.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.73% to Rs 285.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 255.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.78% to Rs 2509.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2394.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.