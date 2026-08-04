Orkla India consolidated net profit rises 11.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.40% to Rs 659.10 crore

Net profit of Orkla India rose 11.13% to Rs 87.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 78.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.40% to Rs 659.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 597.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.659.10597.0017.0718.72128.36118.43115.94106.0687.7078.92

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