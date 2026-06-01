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Ortin Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:38 AM IST
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Sales decline 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net Loss of Ortin Global reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 70.59% to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.030.05 -40 0.100.34 -71 OPM %-33.33-320.00 --720.00-250.00 - PBDT-0.01-0.16 94 -0.72-0.85 15 PBT-0.01-0.16 94 -0.72-0.86 16 NP-0.01-0.16 94 -0.74-0.85 13

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:38 AM IST

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