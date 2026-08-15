Ortin Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 75.00% to Rs 0.01 croreNet Loss of Ortin Global reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.010.04 -75 OPM %-3400.00-425.00 -PBDT-0.34-0.17 -100 PBT-0.34-0.17 -100 NP-0.34-0.18 -89
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