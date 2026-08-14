Osiajee Texfab consolidated net profit declines 15.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.00% to Rs 0.72 croreNet profit of Osiajee Texfab declined 15.00% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 10.00% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.720.80 -10 OPM %68.0646.25 -PBDT0.340.40 -15 PBT0.340.40 -15 NP0.340.40 -15
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