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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oswal Agro Mills consolidated net profit declines 70.62% in the June 2026 quarter

Oswal Agro Mills consolidated net profit declines 70.62% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net profit of Oswal Agro Mills declined 70.62% to Rs 5.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales019.23 -100 OPM %076.65 -PBDT1.5919.03 -92 PBT1.5418.97 -92 NP5.1317.46 -71

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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