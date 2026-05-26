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Oswal Agro Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 45.61 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 5:32 PM IST
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Sales decline 99.98% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net loss of Oswal Agro Mills reported to Rs 45.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 63.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 99.98% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 98.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 22.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 112.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 88.09% to Rs 19.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 161.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.0298.49 -100 19.26161.77 -88 OPM %-21700.0082.31 -3.3782.88 - PBDT0.2484.84 -100 18.87145.90 -87 PBT0.1984.78 -100 18.63145.57 -87 NP-45.6163.12 PL -22.03112.84 PL

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

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