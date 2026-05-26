Oswal Green Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 83.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 45.74% to Rs 10.76 crore

Net Loss of Oswal Green Tech reported to Rs 83.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 45.74% to Rs 10.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 62.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 8.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.43% to Rs 36.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.