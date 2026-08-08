Oswal Green Tech standalone net profit rises 26.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 76.67% to Rs 4.71 croreNet profit of Oswal Green Tech rose 26.43% to Rs 8.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 76.67% to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4.7120.19 -77 OPM %-79.625.10 -PBDT10.038.24 22 PBT9.357.51 25 NP8.426.66 26
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