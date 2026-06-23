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Oswal Greentech's board OKs incorporation of subsidiary in UAE.

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Last Updated : Jun 23 2026 | 8:04 AM IST
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Oswal Grentech announced that its board approved the incorporation of a subsidiary company in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) to expand its business presence internationally.

The name of the proposed subsidiary will be finalised upon approval from the relevant authorities in the UAE.

The subsidiary will undertake the development of land, residential and commercial properties in the UAE, along with other permitted activities.

Oswal Greentech will hold a 95% stake in the proposed subsidiary. The company plans to make an initial investment of AED 40 million in one or more tranches.

Under the proposed share capital structure, Oswal Greentech will subscribe to 38,000 equity shares of AED 1,000 each, aggregating to AED 38 million, representing 95% of the subsidiarys paid-up capital. Shael Oswal will subscribe to 2,000 equity shares of AED 1,000 each, aggregating to AED 2 million, representing the remaining 5% stake.

Oswal Greentech is in the business of real estate activities and investment of surplus funds including inter corporate deposits.

The company reported standalone net profit of Rs 16.28 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in Q4 FY25. Net sales declined 45.7% YoY to Rs 10.76 crore in Q4 FY26.

The counter shed 0.91% to settle at Rs 23.90 on Monday, 22 June 2026.

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First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

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