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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oswal Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Oswal Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 5:51 PM IST
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Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net Loss of Oswal Leasing reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.030.04 -25 OPM %-33.33-25.00 -PBDT-0.01-0.01 0 PBT-0.01-0.01 0 NP-0.01-0.01 0

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

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