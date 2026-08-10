Oswal Pumps consolidated net profit declines 42.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.86% to Rs 473.56 croreNet profit of Oswal Pumps declined 42.82% to Rs 54.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 94.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.86% to Rs 473.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 513.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales473.56513.95 -8 OPM %15.7027.39 -PBDT74.07128.90 -43 PBT68.43125.13 -45 NP54.1494.68 -43
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content