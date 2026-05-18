Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oswal Pumps consolidated net profit rises 44.80% in the March 2026 quarter

Oswal Pumps consolidated net profit rises 44.80% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 39.79% to Rs 509.74 crore

Net profit of Oswal Pumps rose 44.80% to Rs 92.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 63.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.79% to Rs 509.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 364.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.09% to Rs 376.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 280.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.33% to Rs 2064.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1430.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales509.74364.64 40 2064.391430.31 44 OPM %23.1727.11 -24.8929.35 - PBDT115.5386.61 33 500.17380.54 31 PBT111.0982.23 35 483.71367.74 32 NP92.5363.90 45 376.28280.61 34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JM Financial Home Loans standalone net profit rises 75.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Hinduja Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 14.26% in the March 2026 quarter

A.K Capital Finance standalone net profit rises 4.46% in the March 2026 quarter

Dolphin Medical Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Polytex India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 18 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story