Oswal Pumps surged 6.89% to Rs 292.45 after the company received a Letter of Intent from Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation for a rooftop solar project covering 9,937 government schools across 33 districts of Telangana.

The order involves the design, supply, installation and commissioning of 2 kW, 5 kW and 10 kW on-grid solar rooftop photovoltaic (PV) power plants with an aggregate capacity of 46,705 kW, or 46.7 MW. The project will use Mono PERC/TOPCON solar modules along with normal structures and remote monitoring systems.

The total order value is approximately Rs 273.19 crore, excluding GST. The installation is to be completed within 180 days from the date of receiving the work order.