Oswal Pumps rises after securing Rs 236 crore solar pump order from Maharashtra

Oswal Pumps climbed 4.38% to Rs 427.65 after the company received a communication from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company for an additional order to supply 10,000 Off-Grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS).

The order covers the design, manufacture, supply, transportation, installation, testing, and commissioning of 3 HP, 5 HP, and 7.5 HP off-grid DC solar photovoltaic water pumping systems at identified farmers' sites across Maharashtra. The contract also includes a comprehensive five-year system warranty, repair and maintenance services and a Remote Monitoring System (RMS) under the PM Kusum B Scheme, "Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump" Yojana.

The total value of the order is approximately Rs 235.92 crore, including GST. The company said the installation of the systems is to be completed within 60 days from the issuance of the Notice to Proceed (NTP) or work order.