Held on 23 April 2026

The board of Coforge at its meeting held on 23 April 2026 has approved the following :

The second amendment agreement to the share subscription and share purchase agreement between Coforge, Encora US Holdco, Inc. and Encora Holdings (collectively, the target companies), Encora Holdco and AI Altius Parent (Cayman) (collectively, the investors).

The second amendment agreement records the revised terms in relation to inter alia clarification of the timing and manner of funding the target companies by the company (or its group companies).

Further, the board approved availing of a loan facility of up to USD 550 million to be secured by charge over certain assets of the company.