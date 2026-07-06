Outcome of board meeting of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company

Held on 06 July 2026

The board of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company at its meeting held on 06 July 0226 has approved the filing of application to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) for reclassification of Prudential Corporation Holdings (Prudential) from 'Promoter' to 'Investor'.

The board has approved the proposal for change of name of the company from 'ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company' to 'ICICI Life Insurance', subject to prior approval of IRDAI.

The board also approved the resignation of Naveen Tahilyani, Non- Executive Director on 06 July 2026.