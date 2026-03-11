Over 2,000 filings a year: The compliance cost of India's GCC boom

India has emerged as the undisputed global hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), hosting over 55 per cent of such facilities worldwide, yet these innovation engines must navigate a staggering regulatory maze of more than 500 distinct legal obligations and over 2,000 annual filings across central, state, and local levels.

TeamLease RegTech, in a study titled 'GCCs in India: Cultivating Capability, Ensuring Compliance', noted that despite their rapid expansion and contribution of over $64.6 billion in export revenue, GCCs operate within one of the most extensive compliance frameworks governing any enterprise ecosystem.

"The compliance requirements for a typical GCC establishment can be classified across seven categories. Each of these categories contains several laws, rules and regulations with varying degrees of applicability depending on the establishment's size, nature and operations.

"A GCC registered under a Special Economic Zone in Karnataka with a 1,000-seating capacity needs to deal with 537 obligations. However, this figure inflates to 2,051 once we factor in the annual frequency of these obligations. This figure can go even higher given the nature of ongoing and event-based compliances that do not have a fixed frequency," the report stated. To maintain operational continuity, an average centre is required to manage 81 monthly, 185 quarterly, and 194 annual submissions, as well as event-based requirements triggered by workforce size or business expansion. The compliance framework spans labour, tax, and environmental laws, involving 18 regulatory bodies across central, state, and local levels.

Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are dedicated offshore facilities wholly owned and operated by multinational corporations. Originally established as cost-saving extensions for routine back-office and IT support, these centres have evolved into strategic global hubs. Today, GCCs drive high-value functions for their parent companies, including product engineering, artificial intelligence research, digital transformation, and global compliance management. GCCs are heavily concentrated in sectors such as technology services, banking and financial services, manufacturing, life sciences, and engineering. Driven by a rising demand for advanced digital capabilities, salaries for top roles in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and cloud computing are growing at 18-22 per cent annually.

Highlighting the severe risks of non-compliance, the report found that labour and employment statutes contribute the largest share of penal exposure, comprising 151 obligations. Notably, of the 90 central and state provisions that allow for imprisonment, 60 are specifically linked to labour laws, followed by fiscal statutes and corporate governance requirements. Geography also plays a significant role in shaping compliance outcomes. The report cited Karnataka as an example of state-level policy impact, noting that the state's 2025-26 Budget introduced the Employers' Compliance Decriminalisation Bill. The legislation aims to replace criminal penalties for certain compliance violations with monetary fines or civil actions, thereby reducing the operational burden on businesses.