As per the information received from 1480 operators for the month of January 2026, the total number of broadband subscribers increased from 1050.60 million at the end of December 2025 to 1052.72 million at the end of January 2026 with a monthly growth rate of 0.20%. The number of wireline subscribers increased from 47.37 million at the end of December 2025 to 47.66 million at the end of January 2026. The net increase in the wireline subscriber base was 0.29 million with a monthly growth rate of 0.61%.

The overall wireline tele-density in India increased from 3.33% at the end of December 2025 to 3.34% at the of January 2026. Urban and rural wireline tele-density were 8.31% and 0.56% respectively, on 31st January 2026. The shares of urban and rural subscribers in total wireline subscribers were 89.36% and 10.64% respectively, at the end of January 2026. PSU access service providers viz. BSNL, MTNL, and APSFL together held 19.40% of the wireline market share as on 31st January 2026.

The number of wireless (mobile + Fixed Wireless Access) subscribers increased from 1258.77 million at the end of December 2025 to 1266.34 million at the end of January 2026, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.60%. Total wireless subscription in urban areas increased from 720.15 million on 31st December 2025 to 725.67 million on 31st January 2026. The subscription in rural areas also increased from 538.62 million to 540.67 million during the same period. The monthly growth rate of urban and rural wireless subscriptions was 0.77% and 0.38%, respectively. The wireless tele-density in India increased from 88.41% at the end of December 2025 to 88.87% at the end of January 2026. The urban wireless tele-density increased from 140.66% at the end of December 2025 to 141.53% at the end of January 2026. The rural wireless tele-density increased from 59.07% to 59.27% during the same period. The share of urban and rural wireless subscribers in the total number of wireless subscribers was 57.30% and 42.70%, respectively, at the end of January 2026.

The number of wireless (mobile) subscribers increased from 1244.20 million at the end of December 2025 to 1250.89 million at the end of January 2026 thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.54%. Wireless (mobile) subscription in urban areas increased from 712.03 million at the end of December 2025 to 717.06 million at the end of January 2026 and wireless (mobile) subscription in rural areas also increased from 532.17 million to 533.83 million during the same period. The monthly growth rates of urban and rural wireless (mobile) subscription were 0.71% and 0.31% respectively. The wireless (mobile) tele-density in India increased from 87.38% at the end of December 2025 to 87.79% at the end of January 2026. The urban wireless (mobile) tele-density increased from 139.08% at the end of December 2025 to 139.86% at the end of January 2026 and rural wireless (mobile) tele-density increased from 58.36% to 58.52% during the same period. The number of wireless (5G FWA) subscribers increased from 10.99 million at the end of December 2025 to 11.53 million at the end of January 2026 with subscriptions in urban and rural areas as 5.83 million and 5.70 million respectively.

The number of total telephone subscribers in India increased from 1306.14 million at the end of December 2025 to 1314.00 million at the end of January 2026, thereby showing a monthly growth rate of 0.60%. Urban telephone subscription increased from 762.44 million at the end of December 2025 to 768.26 million at the end of January 2026 and the rural telephone subscription also increased from 543.70 million to 545.74 million during the same period. The monthly growth rates of urban and rural telephone subscription were 0.76% and 0.38% respectively during the month of January 2026. The overall tele-density in India increased from 91.74% at the end of December 2025 to 92.22% at the end of January 2026. The urban tele-density increased from 148.92% at the end of December 2025 to 149.84% at the end of January 2026 and rural tele-density also increased from 59.63% to 59.83% during the same period. The share of urban and rural subscribers in total number of telephone subscribers at the end of January 2026 were 58.47% and 41.53% respectively.