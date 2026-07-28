Overall tele-density in India stands at 94.31% in June 2026

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India stated in a latest update that as per the information received from 1580 operators for the month of June 2026, the total number of broadband subscribers increased from 1080.15 million at the end of May 2026 to 1087.50 million at the end of June 2026 with a monthly growth rate of 0.68%. The number of wireline subscribers decreased from 48.64 million at the end of May 2026 to 47.82 million at the end of June 2026. The net decrease in the wireline subscriber base was 0.81 million with a monthly growth rate of -1.67%.

The overall wireline tele-density in India decreased from 3.40% at the end of May 2026 to 3.35% at the of June 2026. Urban and rural wireline tele-density were 8.27% and 0.56% respectively, at the end of June 2026. The respective share of urban subscribers, and rural subscribers in total wireline subscribers were 89.23% and 10.77% respectively at the end of June 2026.

The number of wireless (mobile + Fixed Wireless Access) subscribers increased from 1294.46 million at the end of May 2026 to 1300.25 million at the end of June 2026, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.45%. Total wireless subscription in urban areas increased from 744.36 million at the end of May 2026 to 749.39 million at the end of June 2026. The subscription in rural areas also increased from 550.11 million to 550.86 million during the same period. The monthly growth rate of urban and rural wireless subscriptions was 0.68% and 0.14%, respectively. The number of wireless (mobile) subscribers increased from 1277.00 million at the end of May 2026 to 1282.38 million at the end of June 2026 thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.42%. Wireless (mobile) subscription in urban areas increased from 734.63 million at the end of May 2026 to 739.43 million at the end of June 2026 and wireless (mobile) subscription in rural areas also increased from 542.36 million to 542.95 million during the same period. The monthly growth rates of urban and rural wireless (mobile) subscription were 0.65% and 0.11% respectively. The wireless (mobile) tele-density in India increased from 89.39% at the end of May 2026 to 89.71% at the end of June 2026.