Ovobel Foods standalone net profit rises 142.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.83% to Rs 65.02 crore

Net profit of Ovobel Foods rose 142.56% to Rs 14.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.83% to Rs 65.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 168.76% to Rs 24.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.14% to Rs 256.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 188.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.