Ovobel Foods standalone net profit rises 460.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.79% to Rs 79.97 crore

Net profit of Ovobel Foods rose 460.00% to Rs 15.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.79% to Rs 79.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 60.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.79.9760.6822.837.0521.644.8520.543.6915.402.75

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