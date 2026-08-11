Ovobel Foods standalone net profit rises 460.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.79% to Rs 79.97 croreNet profit of Ovobel Foods rose 460.00% to Rs 15.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.79% to Rs 79.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 60.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales79.9760.68 32 OPM %22.837.05 -PBDT21.644.85 346 PBT20.543.69 457 NP15.402.75 460
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