Oxygenta Pharmaceutical reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.10 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 144.55% to Rs 37.00 crore

Net Loss of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical reported to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 144.55% to Rs 37.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.37.0015.131.51-45.14-1.88-7.29-2.50-8.14-2.10-6.11

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