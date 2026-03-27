Oyster Renewable Energy commission part of 315.6 MW hybrid renewable project in Madhya Pradesh

Undertaken for Jindal Stainless' transition towards decarbonisation

Jindal Stainless and Oyster Renewable Energy today announced the part commissioning of a 315.6 MW solar-wind hybrid renewable energy project in Agar-Malwa, Madhya Pradesh, marking a significant milestone in advancing clean energy adoption within India's industrial sector.

The project, developed by Oyster Renewable and set at a total investment of over Rs 2,000 crore, includes a committed investment of Rs 132 crore from Jindal Stainless. It spans Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, with ~216 MW of solar and wind power to be generated in Madhya Pradesh and an additional 99 MW in Gujarat. The project is currently being commissioned in phases, starting with the Madhya Pradesh facility, to be followed by the commissioning of the Gujarat facility. Designed to support Jindal Stainless' transition towards a cleaner and more resilient energy mix, the project reinforces the growing role of large-scale renewable infrastructure in driving industrial decarbonisation.