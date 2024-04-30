Home / Markets / Capital Market News / P&G Hygiene slips as Q3 PAT slides 6% YoY to Rs 154 cr

P&amp;G Hygiene slips as Q3 PAT slides 6% YoY to Rs 154 cr

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care declined 1.41% to Rs 15,962.90 after the company's net profit declined 6.45% to Rs 154.37 crore in March 2024 quarter as against Rs 165.02 crore posted in March 2023 quarter.

The profit after tax was impacted due to one-time tax impacts in the base as well as current quarters. The company said that the PAT was up 50% operationally fueled by product-price mix and productivity interventions.

During the quarter, the company reported sales of Rs 998 crore, up 13% YoY, driven by a robust portfolio and premiumization to meet evolving consumer needs, and strong retail execution.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 233.94 crore in the March quarter 2024, up 60.72% from Rs 145.56 crore recorded in the same period a year ago .

LV Vaidyanathan, managing director of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, said, We delivered strong top-line growth despite a challenging operating environment, driven by superior products that are delighting and serving consumers evolving needs.

We remain committed to our integrated growth strategy of a focused product portfolio of daily use categories where performance drives brand choice, superiority across product performance, packaging, brand communication, retail execution and consumer and customer value productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organization. We are confident that these strategies will help us navigate the mid-term and deliver balanced growth and value creation.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care is one of India's leading FMCG companies that has in its portfolio WHISPER India's leading feminine hygiene brand, and VICKS India's No. 1 health care brand and Old Spice.

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

